Town shocked after missing 6-year-old girl found dead, 14-year-old boy arrested

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (CBS Newspath/WSBT) — A little girl reported missing and found dead Saturday night in New Carlisle has been identified as 6-year-old Grace Ross.

She was found in a wooded area near Chapman Drive. Police say a 14-year-old boy is a suspect and he’s in custody.

Grace’s death has been a shock for the town of New Carlisle. Everyone described the area as a quiet, family-friendly place to live with no crime.

Parents say all their children play together outside but one woman says that’ll probably change after Ross’ death.

“Right at your back door, you just don’t anticipate anything like that ever happening in your area,” said Kim Huston.

Huston, who works as a Realtor, has lived in the area for over 40 years.

She says New Carlisle is a heartwarming town and everyone is shocked by the loss of Grace.

“It’s a small town and we usually don’t have much crime in the area at all. I mean everybody kind of keeps to themself and kids on their bicycles, playing at the park, going to the library.”

Huston’s parents live by the woods where Grace was found.

Huston says it’s a difficult situation to process but hopes the suspect being in custody will bring some peace to the victim’s family.

“And you don’t realize in a moment’s notice, somebody realizing that their child’s gone and then have to hear what had happened at such a young age, it’s horrific,” Huston said.

Another woman who spoke about the death didn’t want to be identified.

Her children are ages 8 and 14 and her family moved to New Carlisle for the school system, and friendly community.

She says knowing something like this happened is scary — and she says it’s out of the ordinary.

“It’s just like you know, I’m kind of afraid to let my kids go to the park. It’s just little things that bother me. Just hold on to your little ones basically — you don’t know if they’re going to be here or not the next day,” the mother said.

Grace’s family set up a Facebook fundraiser to help her parents cover the funeral costs.