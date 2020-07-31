ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A father drowned in Lake Michigan on Thursday while trying to save his two children.
The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety said authorities were called around 8 p.m. to Lions Park Beach. They found four people struggling in the water.
A 44-year-old Indiana man tried to save his two children, ages 12 and 17, after they got swept away by an undertow, according to a news release.
The children were rescued by St. Joseph Reserve officer Everett Gaston, however, their father drowned while trying to save them, police said.
A man who was on a surfboard rescued two other people by putting them on the surfboard, the release said.
The father was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not being released pending family notification.
TRAGIC: Man drowns in Lake Michigan while trying to rescue his 2 children
