Trans woman says CVS refused to fill prescription, pharmacist fired

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX (WCMH) - A transgender woman says her local CVS pharmacy refused to fill her first hormone therapy prescription. Now, the pharmacy chain is apologizing.

Hilde Hall says it happened in April when she went straight from the doctor's office to a CVS in a Phoenix suburb.

Hall says the pharmacist made her feel embarrassed, loudly asking in front of others why she needed the prescription.

In an ACLU website blog post, she says he didn't give her a reason for refusing to fill it.

Hall said her repeated calls to CVS customer service failed to address her situation. She has since filed a complaint with the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy.

In a statement, CVS sas the pharmacist violated policy and no longer works for them.

The company offered sincere apologies to Hall and said the incident does not reflect its values and "commitment to inclusion."