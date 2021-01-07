WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.
In a statement Thursday, Chao, who is married to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said the violent attack on the Capitol “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”
She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s designated nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Transportation Secretary Chao resigns after riot at US Capitol
- Local NC Democratic Party calls on Rep. Hudson to resign after standing ‘with terrorists’
- LIVE: Biden to introduce Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general pick, key DOJ nominees
- Photos of pro-Trump rioters at US Capitol
- Sen. Lindsey Graham to address breach at U.S. Capitol at 2 PM