Trayford Pellerin shooting protests continue; organizers wants officers in shooting arrested, charged

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After a week of protests sparked by the shooting death of Trayford Pellerin, Lafayette-area protest organizers say they want to see the officers involved in his shooting death arrested and charged with his murder.

“Release the names and tapes of the murderers of Trayford Pellerin,” organizer Jamal Taylor said.

Pellerin, who police said had a knife, was trying to enter a second convenience store when he was shot on Aug 21.

Stun guns failed to stop him, and the officers shot Pellerin who still had a knife, according to a news release.

Protesters gathered Saturday and marched in the streets of downtown Lafayette to Martin Hall on the campus of UL Lafayette.

WARNING: Video is explicit.

During a speech, one organizer also demanded that Lafayette Police increase and revise the firearm training and other violent tactics designed to be used against citizens.

Protesters said they plan to continue their march later Saturday around downtown Lafayette, making stops at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and City Hall.

The shooting of Pellerin was captured on video, and the state ACLU condemned what it described as a “horrific and deadly incident of police violence against a Black person.”

Pellerin’s death prompted a crowd of protesters to gather last Saturday and demonstrate against the latest fatal police shooting. Officers in riot gear fired smoke canisters on last Saturday night to get the crowd to disperse, Trooper Derek Senegal said. No tear gas was deployed, he said.

On Aug. 21, Lafayette officers followed Pellerin, 31, on foot as he left a convenience store where he had created a disturbance with a knife, Louisiana State Police said. Stun guns failed to stop him, and the officers shot Pellerin as he tried to enter another convenience store, still with the knife, according to a news release.

Pellerin became anxious in groups and may have been frightened by the officers, his mother, Michelle Pellerin told The Advocate. He had sought professional help earlier this year, she said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: