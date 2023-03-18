PARK CITY, Utah (KTVX) — A jury trial between a Utah doctor and famed Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is set to begin on Tuesday, March 21.

The eight-day trial will consider allegations from a complaint filed in 2019 alleging Paltrow was involved in a collision with a Utah skier, Dr. Terry Sanderson, while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in February 2016.

According to the complaint documents, Sanderson was hit by Paltrow while she was skiing on a family vacation on a beginner run at Deer Valley. Sanderson claims Paltrow was “skiing out of control and too fast for her ability.”

Sanderson’s attorneys say their client was injured in the collision, suffering four broken ribs, a brain injury, and other serious injuries.

Sanderson further claims that, after the collision, Paltrow and Deer Valley employees, including the ski instructor, left him in the snow with serious injuries and failed to contact emergency responders. Court documents also show Sanderson accuses Deer Valley of filing a false report saying he was at fault, allegedly to protect Paltrow. This caused him further emotional distress, he claims.

Paltrow has previously denied any wrongdoing, alleging that Sanderson had actually crashed into her and “delivered a full body blow.” She also claimed Sanderson apologized after the collision and said he was fine.

Paltrow filed a counterclaim against Sanderson in 2019.

Deer Valley Resort had requested to be removed from the case, saying Deer Valley’s conduct did not put Sanderson in any actual physical danger. Deer Valley’s motion also denies Sanderson’s claims that the resort did nothing to help and filed a false report after the alleged collision.

Deer Valley Resort was ultimately dismissed from the case in January 2023.

Court documents show Sanderson was initially seeking more than $3 million, but a judge ruled in May 2022 that Sanderson was not entitled to punitive damages, local outlet KSL reported.

The full complaint and counterclaim can be read in their entirety at Nexstar’s KTVX.