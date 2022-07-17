NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS News/WNCN) – New York police are looking for three women in connection with a possible racially motivated assault last weekend on board an MTA bus in Queens.

The attack happened on a Q-52 bus and the suspects made “made anti-white statements” during the incident, police said.

The victim suffered injuries that required her to go to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police say the incident began around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, when the three suspects got into an argument with a 57-year-old woman.

The suspects then hit the woman in the head with an object, according to police.

Investigators said one of the suspects yelled, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk.”

The suspects then got off the southbound bus at Woodhaven Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue and ran from the area, according to police.

The victim suffered a cut on her head and was taken to Jamaica Hospital. She received several staples to close the wound in her head, police said.

Photo from New York Police

Video released by police showed three women walking along a sidewalk with one of them wearing a blue cap with yellow writing that said “Gallery Dept.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are kept confidential.