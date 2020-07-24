Hanna becomes the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As of 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Hanna is now at hurricane strength, making it the first hurricane of the already active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hanna is about 100 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas and is moving to the west at 9 mph, the NHC said. Winds are at 75 mph.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast this afternoon or early this evening.

“Rapid weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland,” the NHC said.

It is the earliest forming “H” named storm on record. The old record for earliest 8th named storm was Harvey in 2005, which formed on August 3. The 2020 hurricane season has had the earliest forming “C,” “E,” “F,” and “G” named storms on record. Last year on July 23 we were only up to Barry on the name list.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still holding on and is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to parts of the southern Windward Islands on Saturday. The system is forecast to weaken and then dissipate by tomorrow night or Monday.

More headlines from CBS17.com: