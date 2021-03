HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A truck crashed into the front of a CVS pharmacy in Hagerstown Monday morning.

WDVM’s Randi Bass tweeted photos from the scene at the CVS pharmacy at 34 North Cannon Ave. off of Dual Highway shortly before 9 a.m.

The truck possibly hit a tree before the CVS crash — damage was seen to a large tree near the parking lot entrance.

Police taped off the parking lot. No further details are available at this time.