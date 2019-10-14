Truck launches from street, plows through roof

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – There’s something you don’t see every day: Police say a pick up truck launched into the air and landed on the roof of a house in Beloit on Saturday.

First responders were called to a home on S. Park Avenue Saturday around 4:30 p.m. for a “car vs. house.”

An off-duty deputy fire chief from the Town of Beloit arrived on scene first and found a pick-up truck through the roof of the garage on a condo.

People were inside the home when the truck came plowing through but were not injured.

Police and Fire crews were on scene for over two hours while the truck was being removed from the house.

Damage estimates of the structure and personal belongings are unknown at this time.

Police did not reveal how the truck went from street level to roof level.

The City of Beloit Fire Department sent a squad and an ambulance to assist with the incident. The City of Beloit Police Department also provided mutual aid to the incident.

Dewey’s Towing and Recovery removed the vehicle from the house.

More headlines from CBS17.com: