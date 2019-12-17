Trump angrily objects to impeachment, calls it ‘perversion’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is angrily objecting to the House of Representative’s articles of impeachment, accusing Democrats of “perversion of justice and abuse of power” in their effort to remove him from office.

In a fiery letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the eve of his expected impeachment, Trump maintained that he did nothing wrong in seeking foreign investigation of political rivals and attacks Democrats for focusing on impeachment rather than the issues that matter to voters.

Trump also repeated his objections to the process of the House inquiry, claiming “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

Trump says he doesn’t believe his letter will change anything, but that he is registering his objections “for the purpose of history.”

