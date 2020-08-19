Trump campaign posts video of president filling out absentee ballot

Signed, sealed — and Tuesday — it was delivered.

President Trump voted in Florida’s Congressional Primary by absentee ballot.

In a new video from his campaign team you can see him filling out his ballot last week as he encourages his supporters to vote. He specifically points supporters to absentee ballots — and criticizing main-in voting.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to make it to the polls to vote in the Florida primary. I have some very, very strong opinions on the primary but even stronger on November 3rd,” Trump said. “You know, make America great again, that’s what we have to do, we have no choice, we have to save our country. So, I’m signing today an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots are not universal mail-ins, these are really good, you have to work to get them and you have to make sure everything’s perfect and you send them in, and very little can go wrong. So, absentee ballots are good, universal mail-ins when you get inundated with these things, are bad and will lead to terrible things including voter fraud, etc., but absentee is good so get your application, send in your absentee ballots immediately. Thank you.”

Voters have no say in what method of voting their state uses. In Nevada for example — people will automatically get ballots in the mail.

Some Republicans worry the confusion could lead Trump supporters not to vote at all.