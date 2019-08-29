Trump cancels his Poland trip as Hurricane Dorian approaches

President Trump is canceling his trip to Poland as Hurricane Dorian is projected to bear down on Florida in the next few days. The president made the announcement in the White House Thursday during an event launching the U.S. Space Command.

“To ensure that all resources of the federal government are focused on the arriving storm I have decided to send our vice president, Mike Pence, to Poland this weekend in my place,” the president said. “It’s something very important for me to be here.”

Mr. Trump said he would reschedule his Poland trip for some point in the not-so-distant future.

The president had been scheduled to head to Poland this weekend. But the National Weather Service is projecting Dorian could be a category 4 hurricane when it makes landfall Monday, and Florida has declared a state of emergency.

Mr. Trump was slated to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and commemorate the anniversary of World War II.

Mr. Trump recently canceled a planned trip to Denmark over the prime minister’s apparent unwillingness to discuss the possible sale of Greenland.

