Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – President Donald Trump said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon he fired national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump tweeted that he informed Bolton Monday night that “his services are no longer needed at the White House.”

“I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration,” Trump tweeted. “I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning.”

Trump added that he thanked Bolton for his service.

Bolton tweeted a response claiming that Trump fired him instead of accepting his resignation.

“I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow,'” he wrote.

A new national security adviser will be named next week, Trump said.

