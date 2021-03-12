Trump ‘hopes everyone remembers’ him when they get their COVID-19 vaccines

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former President Donald Trump is seeking personal credit for the rollout of multiple coronavirus vaccines.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the former president said that he hopes people remember his presidency when getting immunized against COVID-19.

A Statement from the Office of the 45th President: pic.twitter.com/FeQYD3L2j7 — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) March 11, 2021

“I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all,” he said.

The statement came hours after President Biden announced his administration would order another 100 million doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to bolster the nation’s efforts to get shots into arms.

Biden made the announcement after a meeting with the chief executives of J&J and Merck & Co who have agreed to a collaboration to produce J&J’s coronavirus vaccine.

“You know what’s clear is this is a historic, nearly unprecedented, collaboration, ” said Biden.

Biden also announced that 60% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine. He added that 7 weeks earlier only 8% had.