Trump: ‘I don’t want a delay, I want an election’

President Trump says he does not want November’s election delayed despite floating the idea on Twitter.

In the tweet the president claimed “2020 will be the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history.”

He called for Congress to “delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote.”

His post was quickly criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike.

Later in the day — Trump said that mail-in voting could cause uncertainty in the election.

“I don’t want a delay. I want to have the election,” Trump said. “But I also don’t want to have to wait for three months and then find out that the ballots are all missing and the election doesn’t mean anything. That’s what’s going to happen, Steve. That’s common sense. And everyone knows it. Smart people know it. Stupid people may not know it. And some people may not want to talk about it. But they know it.”

As of Friday there are just 95 days before the election.

The General Election has been on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November since 1845.

Elections have taken place on that day, even during wars and economic depressions.