Trump on COVID-19 testing: ‘If we stopped testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any’

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — On Monday, President Trump offered his thoughts on COVID-19 and the rise of cases in recent weeks.
During a roundtable on “Fighting for America’s Seniors,” the president suggested that not testing for the coronavirus could be one way of reducing reported cases.
“If we stopped testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any,” the president said.
Essentially, not testing people for COVID-19 would reduce the number of new cases being reported, but would have no effect on reducing the number of people who actually have the disease.
“Again, our testing is so far advanced. It’s so much bigger and better than any other country that we’re going to have more cases. We’re always going to have more cases,” Trump said before mentioning his remedy for lowering cases across the country.
