Trump pardons 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and Maj. Mathew Golsteyn

WASHINGTON (AP/CNN Newsource) — President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon for a former U.S. Army commando being charged with murder, undermining military justice proceedings.

A court-martial for Maj. Mathew Golsteyn had been scheduled for December at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, but was postponed until February.

Trump also issued a full pardon late Friday for Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, who also served at Fort Bragg.

Lorance was found guilty in 2013 of second-degree murder for ordering men under his command to fire on three men on a motorcycle in Afghanistan, killing two of the men.

Prosecutors claim he illegally ordered the fatal shootings in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province in 2012.

Lorance, of Hobart, Oklahoma, was also found guilty of attempted murder for the third Afghan who was injured.

Lorance was initially sentenced to 20 years in a military prison plus forfeiture of all pay and dismissal from the U.S. Army. One year was removed from his sentence after an appeal.

Golsteyn, a former Green Beret, is accused of killing a suspected bomb-maker while deployed in Afghanistan. Golsteyn has argued that the Afghan was a legal target because of his behavior at the time of the shooting.

The case attracted Trump’s attention. He tweeted that Golsteyn is a “U.S. Military hero” who could face the death penalty “from our own government.”

Also Friday, Trump ordered a promotion for Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Edward R. Gallagher.

