Trump takes off mask at White House after leaving Walter Reed Medical Center

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump pumped his fist as he departed a military hospital after a three-day stay for the coronavirus.
A masked Trump walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening toward a waiting SUV that carried him to Marine One for the short flight back to the White House. He said, “Thank you very much,” to the assembled reporters.
When he arrived at the White House, Trump could be seen taking off his mask to pose for photographers on a balcony as Marine One departed. He did not put it back on before walking into the White House.
Even before he walked out the doors of Walter Reed, he tweeted that he’d be back on the campaign trail soon.
The 74-year-old Trump was expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where he will be cared for around-the-clock by a team of doctors and nurses. He announced his coronavirus diagnosis early Friday.
His doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, told reporters earlier Monday that Trump remains contagious.
His return comes as the White House is still learning the extent of the outbreak that has sickened over a dozen close contacts of the president over the last week.
