Trump says ‘antifa’ will be designated a terrorist group

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource/AP) – President Donald Trump is designating ‘antifa’ as a terrorist organization.

Trump made the announcement Sunday.

Short for anti-fascists, antifa, describes a broad militant movement whose political beliefs lean toward the left, but do not conform with the democratic party’s platform.

Trump’s move comes after violent protests erupted across the country over the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Federal law enforcement officials say they are aware of outside groups behind some of the property destruction and violence.

They say those groups are using the cover of the legitmate protests in Minneapolis and other cities. It remains unclear if antifa is behind any of the recent violence.

Trump, Attorney General William Bar and others have said the left-wing extremist group is to blame.

Barr on Sunday said the FBI would use its regional joint terrorism task forces to “identify criminal organizers,” and Trump threatened again to name antifa a terrorist group.

The Justice Department is also deploying members of the U.S. Marshals Service and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration on Sunday to supplement National Guard troops outside the White House, a senior department official said. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The addition of the federal agents, who will have armored vehicles, came as Barr warned that prosecutors could seek to use terrorism statutes against “violent radical agitators” who attempt to hijack protests to cause destruction.

An antifa activist group disseminated a message in a Telegram channel on Saturday that encouraged people to consider Minnesota National Guard troops “easy targets,” two Defense Department officials said. The message encouraged activists to steal “kit,” meaning the weapons and body armor used by the soldiers. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

As a result, soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard were armed during their mission at protests across the state Sunday, the officials said. The soldiers are sometimes armed but had not been since they moved into parts of the state that had been besieged by riots in the last few days. The troops do not have the authority to make arrests, and are there to act mostly as extra security for police.

