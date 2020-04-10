Trump says student loan payments waived for 6 months amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump announced Thursday that student loan payments have been waived for six months amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump said the the waive could be extended after the six-month period.
“We’ll discuss it after that,” he said. “It may go further.”
More details to come.
