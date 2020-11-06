Trump’s lead in Georgia shrinks to under 2,000

President Trump’s lead in Georgia shrunk to 1,902 votes, according to CBS News
As of about an hour earlier, the Georgia Secretary of State said there were 16,105 ballots still outstanding.
A Georgia elections official said earlier Thursday that he expected “to have a recount for president, more than likely.” He said that the process of counting ballots is “going to take time.”
“‘Done’ is a very relative term at this point,” Sterling said.
Incumbent Senator David Perdue still was at 49.9% of the vote, meaning that race still appeared headed for a runoff in January.
