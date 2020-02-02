TSA issues new guidelines for travel across the US amid spread of coronavirus

ATLANTA (CNN NEWSOURCE) — The TSA is sending out a new security directive to airlines in the United States amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
The new guidelines are expected to go into effect today.
The airlines will be required to ask all passengers booked on flights from outside of the U.S. if they’re been to mainland China in the last 14 days.
Chinese nationals coming from China and connecting through foreign airports will not be allowed to travel.
U.S. citizens who have been to China in the last two weeks will have to be rebooked to seven gateway airports, including JFK, LAX, Seattle, SFO, Chicago, Atlanta and Honolulu.
The new guidelines come just a day after the White House announced their would be new travel restrictions going into effect today.
