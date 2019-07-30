TSA officials on leave for noose display

TSA has launched an investigation putting two workers on leave after employees discover stuffed gorillas hanging from a noose at Miami’s airport.

Three officers found two stuffed gorillas hanging with a noose on July 21 at Miami’s airport.

One employee says it was right in the center of a TSA workstation under where checked luggage is screened.

A manager said the display was just a joke and not racist when the employees reported it.

Since then, news of the incident has made its way up to TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell.

A TSA official then sent an internal email saying “an independent investigation has been ordered and potentially involved workers are on leave.

One officer at Miami Airport says many of the black and hispanic workers there are distraught over the incident.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now