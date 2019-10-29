Tuesday is National Cat Day!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/CNN Newsource) – Tuesday is the purr-fect day to brag on your feline friends because it’s National Cat Day!

The day is intended to help bring awareness to save the lives of the millions of cats and kittens who are abandoned or surrendered to a shelter.

The day also reminds us that neutering and spaying our furry companions helps reduce the population.

Cats are some of the most amazing companions. If you don’t have one, consider adopting a cat from a local shelter.

But if your life is already graced with a sweet feline, post a photo of your kitty to our Facebook page!

