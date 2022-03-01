RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday is Self-Injury Awareness Day and it comes at a time when the incidence rate is skyrocketing among some groups.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, self-harm claims among American teenagers increased by 99 percent.

Self-harm or injury is any form of hurting yourself on purpose.

Doctors say that most people who self-harm are not attempting suicide, rather they harm themselves as a way to release painful emotions.

There are some things you should watch out for when it comes to people harming themselves:

Someone that has lots of scars, bruises or scratches

Someone wearing long sleeves and pants even in extremely hot weather

Someone with behavioral and emotional instability

If you or someone you know is self-harming, help is available.

You can text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.