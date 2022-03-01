RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday is Self-Injury Awareness Day and it comes at a time when the incidence rate is skyrocketing among some groups.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, self-harm claims among American teenagers increased by 99 percent.

Self-harm or injury is any form of hurting yourself on purpose.

Doctors say that most people who self-harm are not attempting suicide, rather they harm themselves as a way to release painful emotions.

There are some things you should watch out for when it comes to people harming themselves:

  • Someone that has lots of scars, bruises or scratches
  • Someone wearing long sleeves and pants even in extremely hot weather
  • Someone with behavioral and emotional instability

If you or someone you know is self-harming, help is available.

You can text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.