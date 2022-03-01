RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday is Self-Injury Awareness Day and it comes at a time when the incidence rate is skyrocketing among some groups.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, self-harm claims among American teenagers increased by 99 percent.
Self-harm or injury is any form of hurting yourself on purpose.
Doctors say that most people who self-harm are not attempting suicide, rather they harm themselves as a way to release painful emotions.
There are some things you should watch out for when it comes to people harming themselves:
- Someone that has lots of scars, bruises or scratches
- Someone wearing long sleeves and pants even in extremely hot weather
- Someone with behavioral and emotional instability
If you or someone you know is self-harming, help is available.
You can text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.