Twitter permanently suspends President Trump’s account after locking him out previously

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — The controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s Twitter account continues after the social media platform suspended his account, after locking him out of it previously.

On Friday, Twitter officials gave this reason on why the account was permanently suspended:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. Twitter Safety

On Wednesday, Twitter announced it has locked President Donald Trump’s Twitter account following a series of Tweets made by the president regarding the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the Twitter Safety account, the social media outlet fount that Trump’s Tweets violated the website’s civic integrity policy.

Two of Trump’s tweets were deleted on Wednesday as the president addressed his supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol throughout the day as legislatures met to confirm the Electoral College’s votes for the 2020 Presidential Election.

The first tweet was a one-minute video put out by Trump in which he made claims of a “landslide election” for himself. He noted that his supporters were special people and that he loved them. Trump told his supporters to remain peaceful at the Capitol.

Trump’s second tweet described the rioters as “great patriots” who had been “badly and unfairly treated for so long.”

Twitter initially blocked interaction with the posts but later took them down entirely.