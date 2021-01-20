Twitter transitions @POTUS account to Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (WNCN/AP) – Joe Biden is now officially in charge of the @POTUS Twitter account following his swearing-in as the 46th president.

Biden’s previous account, @PresElectBiden has become @POTUS.

Twitter set the follower count to zero on the @POTUS account following the departure of Donald Trump.

That’s unlike the previous Twitter transition, when then-President Barack Obama’s official accounts were transferred to President Donald Trump with followers intact.

This time, the account lost tens of millions of followers at Twitter’s dictate.

People dropped by these accounts, in addition to those who follow “relevant Biden and Harris accounts” such as @KamalaHarris, will receive notifications that they can follow them.

The @POTUS account quickly added 1 million new followers within 30 minutes of Biden’s swearing-in.

Biden’s team does not appear happy about this. The president digital director, Rob Flaherty, tweeted last week that the follower reset is “Absolutely, profoundly insufficient.”

In Twitter’s view, the reset gives users the choice on whether or not to follow the new accounts.

The Trump administration’s Twitter accounts are now publicly archived and include: @POTUS45, @WhiteHouse45, @VP45, @PressSec45, @FLOTUS45 and @SecondLady45.