Two arrested for ‘heinous’ child neglect after 8-year-old boy found weighing 30 pounds

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond couple is facing charges following a ‘heinous’ case of child neglect.

In February, a DHS Child Welfare Specialist contacted the Edmond Police Department about severe neglect of an 8-year-old boy.

At the time of the case worker’s visit, the child stood just over 3-feet-tall, and weighed 30 pounds.

Officials say he wore size 3T clothing, which is the size of the average 2.5-year-old, according to the World Health Organization.

“His stomach is distended, yet he is extremely skinny, and his skin is sagging,” the case worker reported.

The case worker took the 8-year-old to Children’s Hospital, where a doctor said, “At a minimum this case is medical neglect, possibly shocking and heinous.”

The child was immediately placed in DHS custody.

Following an investigation by the Edmond Police Department, investigators learned that the child had only gained six pounds in seven years.

Police arrested 36-year-old Akemi Cox and her fiancé 61-year-old Valerio Garcia on two counts of child neglect.

As of March 19, DHS says the child is doing well and had gained over 15 pounds in foster care.