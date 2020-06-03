JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (WDAF) — Two young children died after crashing their grandparents’ car in a rural part of Missouri Friday.
The crash happened in Jackson County around 5 p.m. when the child driver lost control of the 2007 Buick LaCrosse and it went off an embankment, crashed into a creek bed and caught fire.
The two children inside the vehicle, ages 6 and 7, died at the scene, according to the crash report.
Investigators have not released the names of the victims, pending family notification.
- GOP senators offer rare rebuke of Trump on church visit
- Gov. Cooper says it’s ‘unfortunate’ GOP didn’t want to make changes to keep people safe
- 2 brothers, 6 and 7, die in crash after taking grandparents’ Buick out for ride
- Trump says GOP is pulling convention from North Carolina
- Fayetteville protest organizers meet with police to talk unity
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now