U.S. Army veteran on Kabul explosions: ‘Any American loss of life is unacceptable’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The sights in Afghanistan are especially hard to watch for those who’ve been there.

“It does bring up memories you don’t want to deal with. I lost friends over there. We’re going to lose more people, unfortunately,” said U.S. Army Veteran George Bowyer.

Bowyer served two tours in Afghanistan.

“It’s kind of hard to explain,” Bowyer said. “It’s a real uneasy feeling. It’s kind of like a nightmare sometimes.”

He said he’s frustrated to hear about the explosions in Kabul.

The terrorist attacks killed several American military members and citizens.

“Any American loss of life to me is unacceptable,” Bowyer said.

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis released a statement saying, “The terrorist attacks in Kabul are horrific and jeopardize our efforts to evacuate American citizens and our Afghan friends and allies.”

The senator said his office is helping evacuate Afghans and working with North Carolina veterans and servicemembers.

He and others are praying it doesn’t get worse.

“We know it’s our job and that’s the risk you take being in the military, but you never want to see anybody go down. That cuts deep,” Bowyer said.

Tillis said his office was still assisting more than 1,000 Afghans trying to evacuate as of this morning.

There are 2,000 soldiers from Fort Bragg in Afghanistan