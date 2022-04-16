PORT CANAVERAL, FL. (WNCN)–A man is missing after going overboard on Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship.

The ship’s crew reported “to the U.S. Coast Guard that an adult male guest jumped overboard early Saturday morning during the ship’s return to Port Canaveral,” Carnival officials said in a release.

Officials said the crew took part in the search and rescue efforts before the ship was released by the U.S. Coast Guard, which is continuing the search.

Officials said “[t]he Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family,” and their “thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family.”

Officials confirmed the Mardi Gras arrived to Port Canaveral and will sail on its next itinerary.