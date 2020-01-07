U.S. forces designated as ‘terrorists’ after bill passes Iran’s parliament

(CBS/FARS News) — In a unanimous vote, the Iranian parliament has passed a bill that will designate the Pentagon and U.S. military as “terrorist organizations” on Tuesday.

This decision comes days after U.S. armed forces carried out a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport, killing General Qassem Soleimani. You can read more about that attack here.

The bill also calls for the Iranian government to provide $220 million to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The funds will be used to “reinforce its defense power in vengeance for General Soleimani’s assassination,” according to Iranian state media.

The U.S. declared the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization back in Apr. 2018.

