HEALY, A.L. (AP) — Two U.S. Army helicopters collided and crashed Thursday in Alaska while returning from a training flight, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth.

Two of the soldiers died at the scene of the daytime crash near Healy, Alaska, and a third died on the way to a hospital in Fairbanks. A fourth soldier is being treated at a hospital for injuries, the Army said in a statement.

Each AH-64 Apache helicopter was carrying two people at the time of the crash, said John Pennell, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Alaska.

Also in Alaska, two soldiers were injured on Feb. 5 when a military helicopter was involved in a rollover accident in Talkeetna, officials said.

The Army AH-64D Apache helicopter was damaged in the accident, that occurred when the helicopter was taking off.

The Apache was one of four from the 25th Attack Battalion at Fort Wainwright, near Fairbanks, traveling to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage for training. The four helicopters stopped in Talkeetna to refuel.

Talkeetna is located about 110 miles (180 kilometers) north of Anchorage.