RALEIGH, N.C. (CBS Newspath/WNCN) — Uber will give people seeking a COVID-19 vaccination a free ride, the company announced.

The ride-sharing service said Friday it will offer 10 million free or discounted rides for people who want to get the shot — and follow-up dose.

Uber says it will supply transportation to and from their destination — as well as rides for their second dose.

There is no word when the service will begin.

A second vaccine may be available as early as this weekend. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be approved Friday.