AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Former University of Auburn football coach, and current University of Central Florida head football coach, Gus Malzahn was involved in a crash involving a motorcycle operator Monday night.

Auburn police have confirmed the incident and said the crash remains under investigation.

However, officers did release preliminary details.

The crash happened near Hamilton and Ogletree Roads and police confirm Malzahn was driving the vehicle the motorcycle operator collided with.

The motorcyclist was flown to a trauma center in critical condition, but police said at last check the person is expected to recover. At this time, there is no update on any injuries to Malzahn.

Additionally, WRBL reached out to officials at UCF to see if it will be releasing a statement. We are waiting to hear back.

Malzahn began his head coaching career at Arkansas State in 2012 before coaching Auburn from 2013-20, and then leaving for UCF in 2021.