RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The latest job figures continue to show that more and more people are working and that unemployment continues to drop.

However, the numbers of people looking for work is slowing down.

Although it may seem like the pandemic is a distant memory, economists say we’re still living with the effects of it when it comes to the economy which continues to rebuild.

The pandemic knocked the pins out from under the leisure and hospitality industries which have now rebounded jobwise.

Marcello Gaspar saw his landscaping business rebound too when the pandemic ended.

“Everything stopped and slowed down and it was hard to get materials,” he said. “Some jobs stopped working like construction. When they stopped, we had to stop too.”

Now he said, things have picked up and he had to hire extra summertime work.

Meanwhile, many unemployed workers who lost jobs during the pandemic have shifted fields.

“In most other parts of the economy, labor force participation is almost back to where it was pre-pandemic,’’ said economist Dr. Michael Walden of NCSU.

The economy added 209,000 jobs in June. That’s a historically strong number — but still less than expected.

Data for May and April shows hiring was weaker than previously estimated and the unemployment rate remains near an all-time low at 3.6%.

Adan Aldaba is a high schooler who joined the workforce for the first time with MGS Landscaping.

“I was at home not doing anything every day and I wanted some extra money,” he said. He’s also saving most of the money he’s making.

Speaking of wages, they’ve increased about 4.5% since last year, enough that they are beginning to offset inflation just a bit which is at 4% right now.

“More households are seeing their wages go up, at least commensurate with the inflation rate, which, of course has been moderating also,” said Walden.

Even so, economists like Mike Walden think the Federal Reserve will tweak interest rates again in the hopes of continuing to drive down, inflation.

A couple of months ago, economists were fearful the economy would go into recession. Now the “R” word is no longer mentioned because most believe a recession is no longer on the horizon.

Studies indicate the extreme heat is also playing a part in slowly killing the economy.

How many times have you uttered the phrase, the heat is killing me?

It may be more than hyperbole.

The blazing sun takes its toll on those who work outside, like construction workers or farm workers.

Landscapers, too, know the destructive power on the heat when it comes to their jobs.

The effects of extreme heat on the economy can be hard to quantify, because no one has looked at it as a whole. We just have piecemeal evidence of how it affects jobs here and there.

Now, economists are starting to pay attention to it. A study by Dartmouth College indicates extreme heat is costing the world economy trillions of dollars.

“We just had a report that was authored by the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, along with the Office of Budget and Management,” said Walden. “This is a report coming out of the Biden administration that indicated that, yes, there seems to be some correlation between climate change in a negative sense and slower economic growth.”

The full effects of global warming on our economy is still an open – and controversial issue… No doubt more studies will continue to be done as experts look for more evidence about how extreme heat burdens our overall economy.