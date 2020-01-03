United Methodist leaders propose to split church’s denomination over LGBT issues

(CNN Newsource) – A popular religious denomination could split this year over the issue of same-sex marriage.

Friday, a group representing the United Methodist Church proposed spinning off the church.

They suggested the new denomination would be called “Traditional Methodist.”

This comes amid decades of fighting over whether the denomination should lift its ban on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy.

The United Methodist general conference is slated to gather in Minneapolis in May. That’s when the church is expected to consider the proposal.

The United Methodist church has more than 13 million members worldwide.

And it is the second largest protestant denomination in the U.S.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now