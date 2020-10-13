‘Upsetting’ Halloween display in California shows hanging Trump

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Halloween display in Danville, California has neighbors upset.

A photo of the front yard shared with Justine Waldman with CBS 17 sister station KRON shows what appears to be dummies of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hung from a tree. Next to them is a painted sign saying “MAKE HALLOWEEN GREAT AGAIN.”

Controversial Halloween display in Danville.

Neighbors tell me it depicts the presidential candidates either hanging or dead.@kron4news pic.twitter.com/x1nda5hMEf — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) October 13, 2020

The Trump figure is holding a golf club. There’s another dummy hanging in the back that appears to be Kamala Harris, along with a dummy laying in a lounge chair that appears to be Joe Biden.

Next to the Biden dummy is a fake campaign sign saying “HARRIS FOR HARRIS.”

The political figures are among more common Halloween decorations like jack o’ lanterns, a witch figure, and a headstone.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Latest Stories: