RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States Social Security Administration Friday evening announced the most popular names for the last year.

The most-popular boys’ name has been at the top for six years in a row while the girls’ name has been number one for four years, according to a news release from Mark Hinkle with the Social Security Administration.

This year, there is only one new name in the top 10 for either gender — with Luna at number 10 for girls.

The Social Security Administration began keeping a list of popular baby names in 1997. The names date back to 1880, according to the news release.

Here are the top 10 names for 2022 for girls:

Olivia

Emma

Charlotte

Amelia

Sophia

Isabella

Ava

Mia

Evelyn

Luna

And, here are the top 10 2022 names for boys:

Noah

Oliver

James

Elijah

William

Henry

Lucas

Benjamin

Theodore

The administration also listed the “trending” names for 2022 — those that are rising the fastest on the entire list of names.

“Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop culture on naming trends,” Hinkle said.

The top 5 trending girls’ names are:

Wrenlee

Neriah

Arlet

Georgina

Amiri

The top 5 tending names for boys are:

Dutton

Kayce

Chosen

Khaza

Eithan

“Just like your name, Social Security is with you from day one. One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number,” Acting Commissioner of Social Security Kilolo Kijakazi said in the news release.

People can visit www.ssa.gov/babynames to view the entire list and see where names rank now and over the past 100 years.