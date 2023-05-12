RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The United States Social Security Administration Friday evening announced the most popular names for the last year.
The most-popular boys’ name has been at the top for six years in a row while the girls’ name has been number one for four years, according to a news release from Mark Hinkle with the Social Security Administration.
This year, there is only one new name in the top 10 for either gender — with Luna at number 10 for girls.
The Social Security Administration began keeping a list of popular baby names in 1997. The names date back to 1880, according to the news release.
Here are the top 10 names for 2022 for girls:
Olivia
Emma
Charlotte
Amelia
Sophia
Isabella
Ava
Mia
Evelyn
Luna
And, here are the top 10 2022 names for boys:
Noah
Oliver
James
Elijah
William
Henry
Lucas
Benjamin
Theodore
The administration also listed the “trending” names for 2022 — those that are rising the fastest on the entire list of names.
“Each year, the list reveals the effect of pop culture on naming trends,” Hinkle said.
The top 5 trending girls’ names are:
Wrenlee
Neriah
Arlet
Georgina
Amiri
The top 5 tending names for boys are:
Dutton
Kayce
Chosen
Khaza
Eithan
“Just like your name, Social Security is with you from day one. One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number,” Acting Commissioner of Social Security Kilolo Kijakazi said in the news release.
People can visit www.ssa.gov/babynames to view the entire list and see where names rank now and over the past 100 years.