US Army considering removing Confederate leaders’ names from posts like Fort Bragg

(CNN) — US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy is said to be open to holding a “bipartisan conversation” about renaming nearly a dozen major posts and installations that bear the names of Confederate military commanders, according to an Army official.

The official said that though McCarthy believes he could unilaterally rename the installations, there would need to be consultation with the White House, Congress, and state and local governments.

Army installations named after Confederate leaders include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia.

The news come as the country continues to see widespread protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed last month in police custody in Minneapolis.

Protesters have demanded justice for Floyd and have sought to draw attention to decades of police brutality toward black Americans as a result of what they say is institutionalized racism in law enforcement agencies.



As a result, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this month plans to remove a statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s historic Monument Avenue.

On Friday the US Marine Corps announced it had ordered the removal of all public displays of the Confederate flag from Marine installations.

“The Marine Corps shall remove the Confederate battle flag from all installation public spaces and work areas in order to support our core values, ensure unit cohesion and security, and preserve good order and discipline,” the order said.