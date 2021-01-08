US Capitol Police says officer has died from injuries sustained in Capitol riots

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — The U.S. Capitol Police have announced that an officer has died following the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick died due to injuries sustained while on-duty, Capitol police say.

Police say Sicknick was responding to the riots at the Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters.

He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The death of Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, officials say.

Officer Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008, and most recently served in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit.

Earlier in the night, national news outlets were reporting that an officer had died prematurely. The USCP later disputed the claim before officially breaking news that an officer indeed died.