US Coast Guard seizes $46M of cocaine, arrests 9 smugglers in Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WFLA) — The United States Coast Guard seized over 3,000 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $46 million, after apprehending nine suspected smugglers in the Caribbean late January.

The United Kingdom Royal Navy and U.S. law enforcement partners assisted the Coast Guard in the operation that prevented a large amount of drugs reaching their destination.

“These interdictions highlight the importance of working with our international partners as we combat drug trafficking,” said W. Stephen Muldrow, U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. “These large drug seizures make our community safer by keeping the narcotics out of our neighborhoods. We commend all of our partner agencies for their steadfast efforts.”

The vessels were captured in the Caribbean Sea Jan. 24 and Jan. 30.

Between October and December of 2019, The Coast Guard has seized 12,060 kilograms of cocaine and 407 pounds of marijuana in operations around Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The estimated drug value of these seizures is more than $314 million.