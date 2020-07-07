US may ban TikTok and other Chinese social media, Sec. of State Pompeo says

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps -including popular TikTok.

Pompeo says people should only download the popular video app if they want their private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

He made the remarks during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

“With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura,” he said. “I don’t want to get out in front of the President, but it’s something we’re looking at.”

“TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the US,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement following Pompeo’s comments. “We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

TikTok also claims its data centers are located outside China and not subject to Chinese law.