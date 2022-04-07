RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Anyone who enlists in active duty for the U.S. Navy and is willing to ship to basic training before the end of June is now eligible for a $25,000 payout as part of a new program, a release said.

The United States Navy Recruiting Command announced the new program on Thursday.

Depending on an enlistee’s rating, the enlistment bonus could climb as high as $50,000.

Those who decide to take advantage of the Navy’s new bonus program will be required to ship to basic training at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois between April and June, the release said.

The $25,000 bonus also applies to active-duty enlistees scheduled to ship to Basic Training in July-September, who are willing to roll into the shipping months of April-June.

Prior service members, either Navy or other services, could also be eligible if re-enlisting onto active duty in pay grade E-4 or below.

To learn more about the range of bonuses and benefits the U.S. Navy offers, visit www.navy.com/joining-the-navy/enlistment-bonuses.