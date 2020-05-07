US Space Force launches first recruitment video

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – “Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet.”
The United States Space Force released its first recruitment video Wednesday. The video debut comes days after the Space Force opened its application process for eligible active-duty personnel to transfer into the service.
“When we look to the stars, we see our clear purpose: to protect the hopes and dreams of America and exploration,” says the description for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force Recruiting YouTube video.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- DMV Headquarters in Raleigh to close for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Charlotte Motor Speedway to host drive-thru graduations for Class of 2020
- Flattening the scam curve: How to watch out for COVID-19 stimulus fraud
- Tennessee to set ‘murder hornet’ traps later this month
- NC’s contact-tracing partnership most similar to one in Massachusetts
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now