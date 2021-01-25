US Treasury working again to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – The U.S. Treasury Department is resuming steps to put Harriet Tubman on the new $20 bill, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday.

The move is the continuation of an effort started when Barack Obama was president.

Psaki said it was important for U.S. notes “to reflect the history and diversity of our country.”

Psaki did not elaborate more but deferred further questions to the Treasury.

In May 2019, then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin the redesign of the $20 bill to feature 19th-century abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman had been delayed.

The decision to replace Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, with Tubman on the $20 bill had been made by Mnuchin’s predecessor, former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, who had served in the Obama administration.

Tubman’s fate had been in doubt since the 2016 campaign based on critical comments by then-candidate Donald Trump, who branded the move an act of “pure political correctness.”

During the 2016 campaign, Trump had praised Jackson for his “history of tremendous success” and suggested that Tubman could be placed on a different bill such as the $2 bill.

The unveiling of the redesigned $20 bill featuring Tubman, famous for her efforts spiriting slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad, had been timed by the Obama administration to coincide with the 100th anniversary in 2020 of the passage of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.