USDA extends free meals program for children through summer

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended a program that allows all children to receive nutritious meals this summer when schools are out of session.

The program was extended through Sept. 30, 2021.

USDA is extending the program to provide local program operators with clarity and certainty for the summer months ahead when many children cannot access the school meals they depend on during the academic year. The waivers were previously extended only through June 30, 2021.

“We will do everything we can to make sure children get access to healthy, nutritious meals regardless of their families’ financial circumstances,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Our child nutrition professionals are doing a heroic job ensuring kids across the country have proper nutrition throughout this public health emergency, often times with limited resources. USDA is committed to providing local operators with the flexibilities and resources they need to continue offering the best meal service possible to their children, given their day-to-day realities.”

The extension allows for safe meal distribution sites that serve all children for free, regardless of income. In addition, the extension: