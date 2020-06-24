USDA to release hurricane preparedness and recovery manuals for farmers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The United States Department of Agriculture is rolling out hurricane preparedness and recovery manuals for farmers.

There are 23 versions. Twelve of them will be released by the end of June. The rest are expected to roll out by the end of July.

According to the USDA, the guides are meant to help guide farmers, ranchers, and forest land-owners on what to do before and after a hurricane, such as putting land back into production after floods with storm water.

Steve McNulty, USDA professor at the Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources at N.C. State, said there’s never been a comprehensive set of guides of all of the major commodities until these.

“They look at how you prepare for hurricanes in the long-term, from the structure you’re building to make them hurricane resistant, to how you prepare on a seasonal basis, to one week before the hurricane, to what do you do post-hurricane,” McNulty said.

Universities around the country, including North Carolina State University, contributed to making the guidelines. Each are tailored to a variety of production and states.

The USDA said it hopes to have hard copies made available after the 2020 hurricane season. In the meantime, the manuals will be made available online in the near future.