GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coastal Conference has announced every school in the conference will wear helmet decals, display videoboard graphics and hold a moment of silence in honor of the three University of Virginia football players killed in Sunday’s campus shooting.

“In conjunction with our schools, the ACC office produced Virginia helmet decals that will be worn by every school [and] UVA Strong graphics have been produced by our office for use by our schools and media,” the ACC said. “A moment of silence will be observed at all ACC home football games this weekend. This has also been the case at numerous events since Monday.”

The deadly shooting occurred on a charter bus that was full of students returning to the university campus after a class field trip. UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting.

Two other students were shot and injured, one of whom has been identified as Michael Hollins, Jr., a running back also on the team, according to multiple sources.

UVA police identified the shooting suspect as 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a student at the university. He was arrested Monday.

Jones Jr. is a former Cavalier football player.

Furthermore, the ACC released its copy of its moment of silence that will be read at each game.

Ladies and gentlemen, the University of Virginia and Charlottesville communities, including many of our colleagues and friends, were struck with unspeakable tragedy Sunday night as three student-athletes on the Cavalier football team were killed, and two other students were wounded.

To UVA, the Virginia Department of Athletics and football program, we share your grief and stand steadfastly in support.

Please join us for a moment of silence as we honor those who were affected by this senseless tragedy, and we ask that the families, classmates and entire community remain in your thoughts and prayers.

Additionally, the decals will feature the “V” of Virginia with the Cavalier swords below. On dark helmets, it will feature a white circle separating the dark colors, and on white helmets, it will simply be the original Cavalier decal.

Finally, UVA said it will not play its final home game that was scheduled for Saturday against Coastal Carolina.